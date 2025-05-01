Three of the following ideas are integral parts of social cognitive theory. Which one is NOT?
A
Reciprocal determinism
B
Observational learning
C
Classical conditioning
D
Self-efficacy
1
Step 1: Understand the core components of Social Cognitive Theory, which was developed by Albert Bandura. It emphasizes the role of observational learning, reciprocal determinism, and self-efficacy in human behavior.
Step 2: Define Reciprocal Determinism as the dynamic and reciprocal interaction of person, environment, and behavior, which is a fundamental concept in Social Cognitive Theory.
Step 3: Recognize Observational Learning as learning that occurs through observing the behavior of others, another key element of Social Cognitive Theory.
Step 4: Understand Self-Efficacy as the belief in one's capabilities to organize and execute the courses of action required to manage prospective situations, which Bandura identified as crucial in Social Cognitive Theory.
Step 5: Identify Classical Conditioning as a learning process that involves associating a neutral stimulus with an unconditioned stimulus to elicit a conditioned response, which is a concept from Behaviorism, not Social Cognitive Theory.
