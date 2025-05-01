Which of the following have studies shown are the two most important social influences on health?
A
Social support and social integration
B
Personality traits and genetic factors
C
Socioeconomic status and intelligence
D
Physical attractiveness and creativity
1
Understand the concept of social influences on health, which refers to how relationships and social environments impact an individual's physical and mental well-being.
Recognize that research in health psychology often highlights the role of social factors such as social support (the help and comfort received from others) and social integration (the extent to which individuals participate in a broad range of social relationships).
Review empirical studies that demonstrate how strong social support networks and active social integration are linked to better health outcomes, including lower stress levels, improved immune function, and reduced risk of chronic diseases.
Compare these findings with other options like personality traits, genetic factors, socioeconomic status, intelligence, physical attractiveness, and creativity, noting that while these can influence health, they are not identified as the two most important social influences.
Conclude that the two most important social influences on health, according to studies, are social support and social integration.
