In social psychology, what is the relationship between the size of an individual's social network and their overall health?
A
Larger social networks are generally associated with better health outcomes.
B
Larger social networks are associated with poorer health outcomes.
C
Smaller social networks are generally associated with better health outcomes.
D
There is no relationship between social network size and health.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key concepts: 'social network size' refers to the number of social connections or relationships an individual has, while 'overall health' encompasses physical, mental, and emotional well-being.
Recognize that social psychology research often examines how social relationships influence health outcomes, including stress levels, immune function, and mental health.
Review empirical findings which generally show that larger social networks provide more social support, reduce feelings of loneliness, and promote healthier behaviors, leading to better health outcomes.
Consider the mechanisms behind this relationship, such as emotional support, access to resources, and encouragement of positive health behaviors that come from having a larger social network.
Conclude that the relationship is positive: larger social networks are generally associated with better health outcomes, as supported by numerous studies in social psychology.
