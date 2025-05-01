The scenario in which a preschooler gets his toys taken away for fighting with his classmates is an example of which behavioral concept?
A
Positive punishment
B
Negative reinforcement
C
Positive reinforcement
D
Negative punishment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key elements of the scenario: a preschooler fights with classmates and as a consequence, his toys are taken away.
Recall the definitions of the behavioral concepts: Positive punishment involves adding an unpleasant stimulus to decrease behavior; Negative reinforcement involves removing an unpleasant stimulus to increase behavior; Positive reinforcement involves adding a pleasant stimulus to increase behavior; Negative punishment involves removing a pleasant stimulus to decrease behavior.
Analyze the consequence in the scenario: the removal of toys (a pleasant stimulus) following the undesired behavior (fighting).
Match the consequence to the correct concept: since a pleasant stimulus (toys) is taken away to reduce the fighting behavior, this fits the definition of Negative punishment.
Conclude that the scenario exemplifies Negative punishment because it involves the removal of a positive stimulus to decrease an unwanted behavior.
Watch next
Master Behaviorism with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah