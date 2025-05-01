Which of the following best describes what the behavioral management viewpoint emphasized?
A
The influence of genetic inheritance on workplace performance
B
The use of reinforcement and punishment to shape employee behavior
C
The role of self-actualization and personal growth in the workplace
D
The importance of unconscious motives in influencing actions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that the behavioral management viewpoint in psychology focuses on observable behaviors and how they can be influenced or modified.
Step 2: Recognize that this viewpoint emphasizes the use of learning principles, particularly reinforcement and punishment, to shape behavior in a workplace or organizational setting.
Step 3: Differentiate this from other perspectives such as genetic inheritance (which relates to biological influences), self-actualization (which relates to humanistic psychology), and unconscious motives (which relate to psychoanalytic theory).
Step 4: Identify that the behavioral management viewpoint specifically highlights how external consequences (reinforcements and punishments) can increase or decrease the likelihood of certain employee behaviors.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of the behavioral management viewpoint is its emphasis on using reinforcement and punishment to shape employee behavior.
