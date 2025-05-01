Which of the following is most likely to be studied by a behaviorist?
A
Observable actions such as a rat pressing a lever for food
B
The interpretation of personal memories
C
Unconscious motives influencing dreams
D
The structure of the human mind through introspection
1
Understand the core focus of behaviorism: Behaviorism is a psychological approach that emphasizes the study of observable and measurable behaviors rather than internal mental states.
Identify the options that involve observable behavior: Among the choices, 'Observable actions such as a rat pressing a lever for food' clearly involves measurable, external behavior.
Recognize that behaviorists avoid studying internal mental processes: Options like 'The interpretation of personal memories,' 'Unconscious motives influencing dreams,' and 'The structure of the human mind through introspection' focus on internal experiences, which are not the primary concern of behaviorists.
Match the behaviorist perspective with the correct option: Since behaviorists focus on observable actions and their relationship with environmental stimuli, the option involving a rat pressing a lever for food aligns perfectly with this approach.
Conclude that the behaviorist would most likely study observable actions, as this fits their scientific method of focusing on behavior that can be directly seen and measured.
