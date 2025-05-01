Which of the following statements about exercise and the nervous system is correct?
A
Exercise can enhance neuroplasticity and improve cognitive function.
B
Exercise has no positive effects on the nervous system.
C
Exercise only benefits the muscular system, not the nervous system.
D
Exercise causes permanent damage to neurons in the brain.
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of neuroplasticity, which refers to the brain's ability to reorganize itself by forming new neural connections throughout life, especially in response to learning or experience.
Step 2: Recognize that exercise has been shown through research to promote neuroplasticity by increasing the production of neurotrophic factors, such as Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor (BDNF), which support neuron growth and survival.
Step 3: Consider the cognitive benefits of exercise, including improvements in memory, attention, and executive functions, which are linked to enhanced neural connectivity and brain health.
Step 4: Evaluate the incorrect statements by noting that exercise does have positive effects on the nervous system, benefits extend beyond just the muscular system, and exercise does not cause permanent damage to neurons but rather supports brain health.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct statement is that exercise can enhance neuroplasticity and improve cognitive function, reflecting the positive impact of physical activity on the nervous system.
