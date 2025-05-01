Which part of the nervous system primarily regulates activities such as walking, talking, and writing?
A
Sympathetic nervous system
B
Autonomic nervous system
C
Parasympathetic nervous system
D
Somatic nervous system
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the main divisions of the nervous system. The nervous system is broadly divided into the central nervous system (CNS) and the peripheral nervous system (PNS).
Step 2: Recognize that the peripheral nervous system is further divided into the autonomic nervous system and the somatic nervous system.
Step 3: Know the functions of the autonomic nervous system, which primarily controls involuntary activities such as heart rate, digestion, and respiratory rate. It includes the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems.
Step 4: Understand that the somatic nervous system controls voluntary movements by regulating skeletal muscles, which are involved in activities like walking, talking, and writing.
Step 5: Conclude that since walking, talking, and writing are voluntary actions involving skeletal muscles, the somatic nervous system is the part of the nervous system that primarily regulates these activities.
