In cognitive psychology, cognitive theorists emphasize the importance of which of the following in understanding human behavior?
A
Genetic inheritance and biological factors
B
Unconscious drives and early childhood experiences
C
Internal mental processes such as perception, memory, and problem-solving
D
Observable behaviors and external stimuli
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the focus of cognitive psychology, which is primarily concerned with internal mental processes rather than external behaviors or unconscious drives.
Step 2: Recognize that cognitive theorists emphasize processes like perception, memory, attention, language, and problem-solving as key to understanding human behavior.
Step 3: Differentiate cognitive psychology from other perspectives, such as biological psychology (which focuses on genetic and biological factors) and psychoanalysis (which emphasizes unconscious drives and early experiences).
Step 4: Note that behavioral psychology focuses on observable behaviors and external stimuli, which is distinct from the cognitive approach.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct emphasis in cognitive psychology is on internal mental processes such as perception, memory, and problem-solving.
