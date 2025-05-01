Which perspective within psychology emphasizes the study of mental processes such as perception, memory, and problem-solving?
A
Psychoanalytic perspective
B
Humanistic perspective
C
Behavioral perspective
D
Cognitive perspective
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that psychology has multiple perspectives, each focusing on different aspects of human behavior and mental processes.
Step 2: Identify the key mental processes mentioned in the question: perception, memory, and problem-solving.
Step 3: Recall that the Psychoanalytic perspective focuses on unconscious motives and early childhood experiences, not specifically on mental processes like memory or problem-solving.
Step 4: Recognize that the Humanistic perspective emphasizes personal growth and self-actualization rather than cognitive functions.
Step 5: Note that the Behavioral perspective studies observable behaviors and their relationship with the environment, rather than internal mental processes, which leads to the conclusion that the Cognitive perspective is the one that emphasizes mental processes such as perception, memory, and problem-solving.
