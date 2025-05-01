In the analogy 'lethargic : vital :: trite : ?', which word best completes the analogy?
A
common
B
original
C
dull
D
boring
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the relationship between the first pair of words: 'lethargic' and 'vital'. These words are antonyms, meaning they have opposite meanings. 'Lethargic' means sluggish or lacking energy, while 'vital' means full of life or energy.
Step 2: Identify the relationship needed for the second pair: 'trite' and the missing word. Since the first pair are opposites, the second pair should also be antonyms.
Step 3: Define the word 'trite'. 'Trite' means overused, unoriginal, or lacking freshness.
Step 4: Look at the answer choices and find the word that is the opposite of 'trite'. The options are 'common', 'original', 'dull', and 'boring'. Among these, 'original' is the antonym of 'trite' because it means new, fresh, or novel.
Step 5: Conclude that the word that best completes the analogy is 'original', as it maintains the antonym relationship established in the first pair.
