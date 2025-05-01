Which of the following best explains a major cognitive concern regarding the credibility of online medical resources?
A
Cognitive psychology suggests that people ignore all online health information.
B
Users may struggle to evaluate the accuracy of information due to cognitive biases and lack of expertise.
C
The credibility of online resources is not influenced by cognitive factors.
D
Online medical resources are always peer-reviewed and therefore inherently trustworthy.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key cognitive concern related to evaluating online medical information, which involves how people process and judge the credibility of information.
Understand that cognitive biases, such as confirmation bias or the availability heuristic, can affect how users interpret and trust online health information.
Recognize that a lack of expertise in medical knowledge makes it difficult for users to critically assess the accuracy and reliability of the information they find online.
Evaluate each option by considering whether it reflects these cognitive challenges, focusing on the role of cognitive biases and expertise in shaping credibility judgments.
Conclude that the best explanation highlights users' struggles with evaluating accuracy due to cognitive biases and lack of expertise, rather than assuming all information is ignored or inherently trustworthy.
