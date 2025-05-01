In developmental psychology, prior to establishing a new role and identity, an individual must undergo which of the following processes?
A
Classical conditioning
B
Role confusion
C
Cognitive dissonance
D
Identity crisis
Understand the key concept of 'identity crisis' in developmental psychology, which refers to the period of uncertainty and exploration an individual experiences before establishing a clear sense of self and role in society.
Recognize that 'classical conditioning' is a learning process involving associations between stimuli and responses, which is unrelated to identity formation.
Know that 'role confusion' is a state where an individual struggles to define their identity, often occurring if the identity crisis is unresolved.
Understand that 'cognitive dissonance' involves psychological discomfort from holding conflicting beliefs or attitudes, which is different from the process of identity development.
Conclude that the process an individual must undergo before establishing a new role and identity is an 'identity crisis,' as it involves exploring and resolving uncertainties about oneself.
