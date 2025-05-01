Which of the following is NOT true of followers who have good relationships with their superiors?
They are more likely to receive support and resources from their superiors.
They tend to experience higher job satisfaction.
They are less likely to communicate openly with their superiors.
They often have increased opportunities for professional development.
Step 1: Understand the concept of leader-member exchange (LMX) theory, which explains the quality of relationships between followers and their superiors. Good relationships typically involve trust, respect, and open communication.
Step 2: Recognize that followers with good relationships with their superiors are generally more likely to receive support and resources, as positive exchanges encourage superiors to invest in their followers.
Step 3: Note that these followers tend to experience higher job satisfaction because supportive relationships improve work environment and motivation.
Step 4: Understand that followers with good relationships often have increased opportunities for professional development, as superiors are more willing to mentor and provide growth opportunities.
Step 5: Identify that the statement 'They are less likely to communicate openly with their superiors' contradicts the principles of good leader-member relationships, where open communication is a key feature.
