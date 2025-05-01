Which of the following is a pitfall of social media according to social psychology research?
A
Enhanced opportunities for global communication
B
Greater ability to maintain long-distance relationships
C
Increased risk of cyberbullying and online harassment
D
Improved access to educational resources
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about identifying pitfalls of social media from a social psychology perspective.
Step 2: Recognize that social psychology studies how individuals' thoughts, feelings, and behaviors are influenced by the actual or imagined presence of others, including online interactions.
Step 3: Evaluate each option by considering whether it represents a positive or negative outcome of social media use. For example, enhanced communication and maintaining relationships are generally positive outcomes.
Step 4: Identify that 'Increased risk of cyberbullying and online harassment' is a negative consequence supported by social psychology research, as it involves harmful social interactions and their psychological effects.
Step 5: Conclude that the pitfall of social media, according to social psychology research, is the increased risk of cyberbullying and online harassment, which can negatively impact mental health and social well-being.
