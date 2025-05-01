Christopher is a middle-aged accountant. Which of the following groups would most likely be considered his outgroup?
A
Colleagues in his workplace
B
Teenage skateboarders
C
Other middle-aged accountants
D
Members of his professional accounting association
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'ingroup' and 'outgroup' in social psychology. An ingroup consists of people with whom an individual identifies or feels a sense of belonging, while an outgroup consists of those perceived as different or outside that social circle.
Step 2: Identify the groups listed in the problem and consider which groups Christopher is likely to identify with based on shared characteristics such as age, profession, or social environment.
Step 3: Analyze each group: 'Colleagues in his workplace' and 'Other middle-aged accountants' share professional and age-related characteristics with Christopher, making them likely ingroups.
Step 4: Consider 'Members of his professional accounting association' as another group sharing professional identity, which also suggests ingroup membership.
Step 5: Recognize that 'Teenage skateboarders' differ significantly in age, interests, and social identity from Christopher, making them the most likely outgroup.
