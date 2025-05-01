Which of the following views is most consistent with current theories of child development?
A
Children's abilities remain unchanged until they reach adolescence.
B
Child development is solely determined by genetic inheritance and not by environmental factors.
C
Children actively construct knowledge through interactions with their environment.
D
Children passively absorb information from adults without influencing their own development.
1
Step 1: Understand the core idea behind current theories of child development, which emphasize the active role of the child in learning and growth rather than passive reception or fixed abilities.
Step 2: Recognize that the view stating 'Children actively construct knowledge through interactions with their environment' aligns with constructivist theories, such as those proposed by Jean Piaget and Lev Vygotsky.
Step 3: Contrast this with the other options: the idea that abilities remain unchanged until adolescence ignores gradual developmental changes; genetic determinism overlooks environmental influences; and passive absorption neglects the child's active engagement.
Step 4: Recall that modern developmental psychology supports a dynamic interaction between genetic factors and environmental experiences, where children play an active role in shaping their own development.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement about children actively constructing knowledge through environmental interactions best reflects current, evidence-based theories of child development.
