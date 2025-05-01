In developmental psychology, who is most likely to experience few psychological problems during middle childhood?
A
A child with inconsistent discipline at home
B
A child with a secure attachment to caregivers
C
A child who frequently experiences parental neglect
D
A child exposed to chronic family conflict
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'middle childhood,' which typically refers to the developmental period between ages 6 and 12, a critical time for emotional and social growth.
Recognize that psychological problems during middle childhood can be influenced by the child's early relationships and environment, especially the quality of attachment to caregivers.
Recall that a 'secure attachment' means the child has a strong, trusting relationship with caregivers, which provides emotional security and resilience against stress.
Contrast this with inconsistent discipline, parental neglect, and chronic family conflict, all of which are risk factors that increase the likelihood of psychological problems.
Conclude that among the options, a child with a secure attachment to caregivers is most likely to experience fewer psychological problems during middle childhood due to the protective effects of this secure relationship.
