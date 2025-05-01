During which age range does adolescent development typically occur?
A
Between ages 6 and 11
B
Between ages 3 and 5
C
Between ages 12 and 18
D
Between ages 19 and 25
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that adolescent development refers to the period of transition from childhood to adulthood, characterized by significant physical, cognitive, emotional, and social changes.
Recall the typical age range for adolescence, which is generally recognized in developmental psychology as starting with the onset of puberty and ending with the achievement of adult roles and responsibilities.
Identify the age ranges given in the problem: 6-11 years, 3-5 years, 12-18 years, and 19-25 years.
Compare these ranges with the standard developmental stages: early childhood (3-5 years), middle childhood (6-11 years), adolescence (12-18 years), and early adulthood (19-25 years).
Conclude that adolescent development typically occurs between ages 12 and 18, as this is the period associated with puberty and the transition to adulthood.
