Which of the following conditions is most likely to lead to more positive outcomes for the person being mentored in developmental psychology?
A
A mentoring relationship where the mentor is highly critical and rarely provides feedback
B
A mentoring relationship focused solely on the mentor's achievements
C
A mentoring relationship with infrequent contact and little goal setting
D
A mentoring relationship characterized by mutual trust and open communication
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key elements that contribute to effective mentoring relationships in developmental psychology, such as trust, communication, feedback, and goal setting.
Analyze each option by considering how it aligns with these elements: a highly critical mentor with rare feedback may harm trust and motivation; focusing only on the mentor's achievements neglects the mentee's growth; infrequent contact and little goal setting reduce guidance and support.
Recognize that mutual trust and open communication foster a supportive environment where the mentee feels safe to express concerns, ask questions, and receive constructive feedback.
Consider research findings in developmental psychology that emphasize the importance of positive interpersonal dynamics in mentoring for promoting learning, self-efficacy, and personal development.
Conclude that a mentoring relationship characterized by mutual trust and open communication is most likely to lead to positive outcomes because it encourages engagement, motivation, and effective guidance.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah