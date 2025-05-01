Which statement best represents developmentalists' view of the relationship between emotions and cognitions?
A
Emotions and cognitions develop independently and have little impact on one another.
B
Cognitions always precede emotional development in children.
C
Emotions and cognitions are closely intertwined and influence each other throughout development.
D
Emotions are considered less important than cognitions in understanding development.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms: 'emotions' refer to feelings such as happiness, anger, or fear, while 'cognitions' refer to mental processes like thinking, reasoning, and memory.
Recognize that developmentalists study how people grow and change over time, focusing on the interaction between different psychological processes.
Consider the relationship between emotions and cognitions: developmentalists generally view these as interconnected rather than separate, meaning each influences the other during development.
Evaluate the given statements by comparing them to this understanding: the statement that emotions and cognitions are closely intertwined and influence each other aligns with the developmentalist perspective.
Conclude that the best representation of developmentalists' view is that emotions and cognitions develop together and continuously affect one another throughout a person's growth.
