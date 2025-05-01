Which term refers to the midlife transition during which fertility declines?
A
Adolescence
B
Puberty
C
Menopause
D
Senescence
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: a midlife transition involving a decline in fertility.
Recall definitions of the terms provided: Adolescence is the period of development from childhood to adulthood; Puberty is the process of physical changes during adolescence leading to sexual maturity; Senescence refers to the general process of aging.
Understand that the term specifically related to the decline in fertility during midlife is a biological event unique to females.
Recognize that Menopause is the term describing the natural cessation of menstruation and fertility decline in midlife women.
Conclude that the correct term for the midlife transition with declining fertility is Menopause.
