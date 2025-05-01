According to Vaillant, which of the following is a major preoccupation of midlife?
A
Establishing a personal identity
B
Caring for others and guiding the next generation
C
Achieving autonomy from parents
D
Developing basic trust
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of Vaillant's theory on adult development, which focuses on the psychological tasks and challenges faced during different life stages.
Identify that midlife, according to Vaillant, is a period where individuals often shift their focus from self-centered concerns to more generative concerns involving others.
Recall that a major preoccupation in midlife is related to caring for others and guiding the next generation, which reflects the concept of generativity.
Compare the options given: 'Establishing a personal identity' and 'Achieving autonomy from parents' are typically associated with earlier developmental stages, such as adolescence or young adulthood.
Recognize that 'Developing basic trust' is a foundational task from infancy, not midlife, thus confirming that 'Caring for others and guiding the next generation' is the correct major preoccupation in midlife according to Vaillant.
