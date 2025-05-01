Bernice is 62. She is in a life stage known as _____ adulthood.
A
emerging
B
early
C
late
D
middle
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the age range typically associated with different stages of adulthood in developmental psychology. Emerging adulthood usually refers to ages 18-25, early adulthood spans approximately 20s to early 40s, middle adulthood covers roughly 40s to mid-60s, and late adulthood generally begins around 65 years and onward.
Consider Bernice's age, which is 62, and compare it to these age ranges to determine which stage she most likely fits into.
Since Bernice is 62, evaluate whether this age falls into early adulthood, middle adulthood, or late adulthood based on the typical age ranges.
Recognize that while 62 is close to the beginning of late adulthood, it is still commonly classified within middle adulthood in many psychological frameworks.
Conclude that Bernice is in the stage of middle adulthood, as late adulthood usually starts at 65, and this matches the correct answer provided.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah