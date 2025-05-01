Which of the following best describes the typical physiological response several minutes after a good laugh?
A
Increased blood pressure and muscle tension
B
Elevated cortisol levels and heightened alertness
C
Decreased heart rate and muscle relaxation
D
Rapid breathing and increased adrenaline
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the physiological effects of laughter on the body. Laughter typically triggers the parasympathetic nervous system, which promotes relaxation and recovery after a stress response.
Step 2: Recall that the parasympathetic activation leads to decreased heart rate and muscle relaxation, as the body moves away from the 'fight or flight' state.
Step 3: Contrast this with the sympathetic nervous system activation, which causes increased blood pressure, muscle tension, rapid breathing, and elevated cortisol or adrenaline levels—these are typical of stress or alertness, not relaxation.
Step 4: Recognize that several minutes after a good laugh, the body shows signs of relaxation rather than stress, so decreased heart rate and muscle relaxation best describe the physiological response.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct description aligns with decreased heart rate and muscle relaxation, reflecting the calming effects of laughter on the body.
