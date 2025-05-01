When an infant laughs at unusual events, what is this behavior most likely a sign of developing?
A
Separation anxiety
B
A sense of humor
C
Attachment to caregivers
D
Object permanence
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: The problem asks about the psychological significance of an infant laughing at unusual events, which relates to developmental milestones in infancy.
Recall key developmental concepts: Separation anxiety typically emerges around 6-8 months and involves distress when a caregiver leaves; attachment to caregivers refers to the emotional bond formed; object permanence is the understanding that objects continue to exist even when out of sight, usually developing around 8-12 months.
Consider the behavior described: Laughing at unusual events suggests the infant is recognizing something unexpected or incongruous, which is related to cognitive and emotional development rather than anxiety or attachment per se.
Link the behavior to the concept: The ability to find humor in unusual events indicates the infant is beginning to develop a sense of humor, which involves cognitive processing of novelty and emotional response.
Conclude that the behavior of laughing at unusual events is most likely a sign of the infant developing a sense of humor, distinguishing it from other developmental milestones like separation anxiety, attachment, or object permanence.
