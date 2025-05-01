A learned behavior that is acquired through conditioning and reinforcement
B
A cognitive process used to solve problems and make decisions
C
A complex psychological state that involves subjective experience, physiological response, and behavioral expression
D
A temporary change in mood caused by external factors
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of emotion in psychology. Emotions are complex psychological states that involve multiple components, not just a single aspect like behavior or cognition.
Step 2: Identify the key components of an emotion. These typically include subjective experience (how a person feels internally), physiological responses (bodily changes like heart rate or hormone levels), and behavioral expressions (observable actions like facial expressions or body language).
Step 3: Compare each option to the definition of emotion. For example, a learned behavior acquired through conditioning relates more to behaviorism, not the full scope of emotion.
Step 4: Recognize that cognitive processes used to solve problems and make decisions describe thinking or cognition, which is distinct from emotion.
Step 5: Note that a temporary change in mood caused by external factors describes mood, which is related but different from the full psychological state of emotion.
