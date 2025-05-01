Which of the following is considered the primary psychosocial milestone of childhood according to Erik Erikson's theory of psychosocial development?
Forming intimate relationships versus isolation
Developing a sense of industry versus inferiority
Establishing identity versus role confusion
Achieving autonomy versus shame and doubt
1
Identify the stage of childhood in Erik Erikson's theory of psychosocial development. Childhood typically refers to the period after early childhood and before adolescence.
Recall the psychosocial conflict associated with this stage. Erikson's stages are organized by age and each stage has a central conflict or milestone to resolve.
Match the given options to Erikson's stages: 'Developing a sense of industry versus inferiority' corresponds to the school-age childhood stage, which is the primary psychosocial milestone of childhood.
Understand that 'Forming intimate relationships versus isolation' is related to young adulthood, 'Establishing identity versus role confusion' corresponds to adolescence, and 'Achieving autonomy versus shame and doubt' is linked to early childhood.
Conclude that the primary psychosocial milestone of childhood according to Erikson is 'Developing a sense of industry versus inferiority' because it reflects the key developmental challenge during that period.
