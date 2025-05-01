In cognitive psychology, why is cognition typically studied indirectly rather than directly?
A
Because mental processes cannot be observed directly and must be inferred from behavior and physiological responses.
B
Because direct observation of cognition is more accurate than indirect methods.
C
Because cognition is only relevant to animal behavior, not human behavior.
D
Because cognitive psychology does not use scientific methods.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of cognition: Cognition refers to internal mental processes such as thinking, memory, perception, and problem-solving, which are not directly observable.
Recognize the limitation: Since mental processes occur inside the mind, they cannot be seen or measured directly like physical behaviors or physiological responses.
Learn the method used in cognitive psychology: Researchers infer cognitive processes by observing external behaviors (like responses to tasks) and physiological indicators (such as brain activity).
Evaluate the incorrect options: Direct observation is not more accurate because cognition is internal; cognition is relevant to both humans and animals; and cognitive psychology does use scientific methods.
Conclude that cognition is studied indirectly because mental processes must be inferred from observable data, making indirect methods necessary and scientifically valid.
