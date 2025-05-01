Which of the following is the best example of emotional support?
A
Listening to a friend talk about their problems and offering comfort
B
Providing financial assistance to a friend in need
C
Helping a friend complete a difficult task
D
Giving a friend advice on how to solve their issues
Step 1: Understand the concept of emotional support, which involves providing empathy, care, and comfort to someone experiencing emotional distress or challenges.
Step 2: Review each option to identify which one primarily focuses on addressing emotional needs rather than practical or financial help.
Step 3: Recognize that 'Listening to a friend talk about their problems and offering comfort' directly involves empathy and emotional presence, key components of emotional support.
Step 4: Compare this with other options such as providing financial assistance, helping with tasks, or giving advice, which are forms of instrumental or informational support rather than emotional support.
Step 5: Conclude that the best example of emotional support is the option that emphasizes active listening and comforting, as it meets the emotional needs of the friend.
