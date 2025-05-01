Which of the following is the best description of emotional labor?
A
The experience of intense emotions in response to stressful events.
B
The tendency to suppress emotions in all social situations.
C
The process of managing and regulating one's emotions to fulfill the emotional requirements of a job or role, often by displaying emotions that may not be genuinely felt.
D
The ability to recognize and understand emotions in oneself and others.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of emotional labor by recognizing that it involves managing and regulating emotions specifically in the context of fulfilling job or role requirements.
Step 2: Differentiate emotional labor from other emotional experiences, such as feeling intense emotions due to stress or simply suppressing emotions in all social situations.
Step 3: Note that emotional labor often requires displaying emotions that may not be genuinely felt, which distinguishes it from authentic emotional expression.
Step 4: Recognize that emotional labor is a process tied to social roles and occupational settings, rather than a general ability to understand emotions in oneself or others.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of emotional labor is the process of managing and regulating one's emotions to meet the emotional demands of a job or role, often involving the display of emotions that are not genuinely felt.
Watch next
Master Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah