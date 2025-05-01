Which two features distinguish debilitative emotions from facilitative emotions?
A
Intensity and duration
B
Expression and awareness
C
Frequency and valence
D
Source and type
1
Understand the definitions of facilitative and debilitative emotions: Facilitative emotions help an individual function effectively and promote well-being, while debilitative emotions hinder functioning and cause distress.
Identify key features that can differentiate these two types of emotions, such as how strong the emotions are (intensity), how long they last (duration), how often they occur (frequency), their positive or negative nature (valence), how they are expressed, and how aware a person is of them.
Consider the role of intensity: Debilitative emotions tend to be more intense, overwhelming, and harder to manage, whereas facilitative emotions are generally moderate and manageable.
Consider the role of duration: Debilitative emotions often last longer, prolonging distress, while facilitative emotions are usually shorter and more transient.
Conclude that the two distinguishing features between debilitative and facilitative emotions are intensity and duration, as these directly impact how emotions affect a person's functioning.
