Which of the following best describes a psychologically healthy person?
Someone who always conforms to social expectations regardless of personal values
Someone who avoids all challenges and risks
Someone who never experiences negative emotions
Someone who is able to cope effectively with stress and maintain satisfying relationships
Understand the concept of psychological health, which generally refers to a person's ability to manage emotions, cope with stress, and maintain meaningful relationships.
Evaluate each option by comparing it to the characteristics of psychological health: conformity without regard to personal values may indicate lack of authenticity; avoiding all challenges can hinder growth; never experiencing negative emotions is unrealistic and not typical of psychological health.
Recognize that psychological health involves balance, including the ability to handle stress effectively and maintain satisfying interpersonal relationships.
Identify that the option describing someone who can cope effectively with stress and maintain satisfying relationships aligns best with the accepted definition of psychological health.
Conclude that psychological health is not about perfection or avoidance of difficulties, but about resilience and adaptive functioning in daily life.
