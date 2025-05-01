According to Piaget's Cognitive Developmental Theory, which statement accurately describes children's understanding of conservation of quantity during the preoperational stage?
A
Children in the preoperational stage can only understand conservation of quantity if the objects are identical in color.
B
Children in the preoperational stage demonstrate advanced logical reasoning about conservation tasks.
C
Children in the preoperational stage consistently understand that quantity is conserved regardless of changes in appearance.
D
Children in the preoperational stage typically do not understand that quantity remains the same despite changes in shape or arrangement.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of conservation in Piaget's theory. Conservation refers to a child's ability to recognize that certain properties of objects, such as quantity, volume, or number, remain the same despite changes in the objects' appearance or arrangement.
Step 2: Identify the characteristics of the preoperational stage, which typically occurs between ages 2 and 7. During this stage, children are developing symbolic thinking but have not yet mastered logical operations like conservation.
Step 3: Recognize that children in the preoperational stage often focus on one aspect of a situation (centration) and are influenced by the appearance of objects, leading to difficulty understanding that quantity remains constant despite changes in shape or arrangement.
Step 4: Compare the given statements to Piaget's theory. The accurate description is that children in the preoperational stage typically do not understand conservation, meaning they do not realize quantity stays the same when appearance changes.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct understanding is that preoperational children lack the logical reasoning needed for conservation tasks, which develops later in the concrete operational stage.
