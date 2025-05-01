Which of the following statements accurately describes the timing of media effects in social psychology?
A
Media effects do not depend on timing and are always the same regardless of when exposure occurs.
B
Media effects only happen after repeated long-term exposure and never immediately.
C
Media effects always occur instantly after exposure to media content.
D
Media effects can be both immediate and delayed, depending on the context and individual differences.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that media effects in social psychology refer to the influence that media content has on individuals' attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors.
Recognize that the timing of media effects can vary; they are not fixed to occur only immediately or only after long-term exposure.
Consider that immediate effects might happen right after exposure due to emotional reactions or cognitive processing, while delayed effects can emerge over time as individuals reflect or encounter reinforcing information.
Acknowledge that individual differences, such as personality, prior knowledge, and context, play a significant role in determining whether media effects are immediate or delayed.
Conclude that the most accurate description is that media effects can be both immediate and delayed, depending on various factors including the context and individual differences.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah