Which of the following is a criticism of the functionalist perspective on education?
A
It overlooks how education can reinforce social inequalities.
B
It argues that education has no impact on social stability.
C
It emphasizes the role of education in promoting social change.
D
It focuses primarily on the conflict between teachers and students.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the functionalist perspective on education: it views education as a means to maintain social stability and cohesion by transmitting shared values and skills.
Identify the main functions of education according to functionalism, such as socialization, skill development, and promoting social integration.
Recognize common criticisms of functionalism, particularly that it tends to overlook or downplay the ways education can perpetuate existing social inequalities.
Evaluate each answer choice by comparing it to the functionalist view and its criticisms: for example, functionalism does not claim education has no impact on social stability, nor does it primarily focus on conflict or social change.
Conclude that the criticism 'It overlooks how education can reinforce social inequalities' aligns with the main critique of the functionalist perspective.
