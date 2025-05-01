Which of the following is not an example of an affiliation behavior in social psychology?
A
Engaging in small talk with coworkers
B
Joining a club to meet new people
C
Seeking out friends for emotional support
D
Avoiding social gatherings and preferring to be alone
1
Understand the concept of affiliation behavior in social psychology, which refers to actions aimed at forming, maintaining, or strengthening social bonds and connections with others.
Review each option and identify whether it involves seeking social interaction or connection with others, which characterizes affiliation behavior.
Analyze 'Engaging in small talk with coworkers' as a behavior that promotes social interaction and connection, thus an affiliation behavior.
Consider 'Joining a club to meet new people' as an intentional action to create social bonds, making it an affiliation behavior.
Evaluate 'Seeking out friends for emotional support' as a clear example of affiliation behavior because it involves reaching out to others for social and emotional connection, whereas 'Avoiding social gatherings and preferring to be alone' reflects social withdrawal, which is not an affiliation behavior.
