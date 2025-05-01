Which of the following is an example of a social factor that may influence mental health?
Experiencing social isolation
Taking medication for depression
Suffering a traumatic brain injury
Having a genetic predisposition to anxiety
Understand the concept of social factors in psychology: Social factors refer to influences that arise from an individual's interactions with society and their social environment, such as relationships, social support, and community connections.
Identify each option and classify it according to whether it is a social factor or not:
- Experiencing social isolation relates to a lack of social connections, which is a social factor.
- Taking medication for depression is a medical intervention, not a social factor.
- Suffering a traumatic brain injury is a biological or physical factor, not social.
- Having a genetic predisposition to anxiety is a biological/genetic factor, not social.
