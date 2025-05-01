Which of the following is true of group membership categories in social psychology?
A
Group membership categories are always based on biological factors.
B
Group membership categories are fixed and cannot change over time.
C
Group membership categories do not affect intergroup relations.
D
Group membership categories can influence an individual's self-concept and behavior.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that group membership categories in social psychology refer to the social groups to which individuals belong, such as race, gender, nationality, or social class.
Recognize that these categories are not always based on biological factors; they can also be socially constructed and fluid over time.
Acknowledge that group membership categories can influence how individuals see themselves, which is known as their self-concept, and can also affect their behavior in social contexts.
Note that group membership categories play a significant role in intergroup relations, including phenomena like in-group favoritism and out-group bias.
Conclude that the statement 'Group membership categories can influence an individual's self-concept and behavior' is true because it reflects the dynamic and impactful nature of social group memberships in psychology.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah