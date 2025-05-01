Which of the following is a characteristic of negative peer pressure?
A
Fostering positive self-esteem
B
Supporting individual autonomy
C
Promoting healthy decision-making
D
Encouraging risky or harmful behaviors
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of peer pressure, which refers to the influence exerted by a peer group on an individual to conform to certain behaviors, attitudes, or values.
Recognize that peer pressure can be either positive or negative. Positive peer pressure encourages beneficial behaviors, such as fostering self-esteem, supporting autonomy, and promoting healthy decisions.
Identify that negative peer pressure involves influence that leads to undesirable or harmful outcomes, such as encouraging risky or harmful behaviors.
Analyze each option given: fostering positive self-esteem, supporting individual autonomy, and promoting healthy decision-making are all examples of positive peer pressure.
Conclude that the characteristic of negative peer pressure is the one that encourages risky or harmful behaviors, as it leads individuals to make poor or dangerous choices under social influence.
