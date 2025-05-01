Which of the following is an example of role conflict in social psychology?
A
A manager delegates tasks to team members.
B
A parent helps their child with homework every evening.
C
A student who is also an employee struggles to balance attending classes and working scheduled shifts.
D
A teacher feels pressure to grade fairly and also to encourage students.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of role conflict in social psychology: it occurs when an individual faces incompatible demands from different social roles they occupy, leading to stress or difficulty in fulfilling both roles simultaneously.
Examine each option to identify if the individual is experiencing conflicting demands from two or more roles at the same time.
Option 1 (A manager delegates tasks to team members) describes a single role with a typical responsibility, so it does not illustrate role conflict.
Option 2 (A parent helps their child with homework every evening) involves one role (parent) performing a common duty, so it does not show role conflict.
Option 3 (A student who is also an employee struggles to balance attending classes and working scheduled shifts) clearly shows conflicting demands from two roles (student and employee), which is a classic example of role conflict.
