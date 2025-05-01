Which psychologist is credited with developing social-cognitive theory?
A
Carl Rogers
B
B.F. Skinner
C
Sigmund Freud
D
Albert Bandura
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that social-cognitive theory focuses on how people learn by observing others and how cognitive processes influence behavior.
Recall the key figures in psychology and their main contributions: Carl Rogers is known for humanistic psychology, B.F. Skinner for behaviorism and operant conditioning, Sigmund Freud for psychoanalysis.
Identify that Albert Bandura is the psychologist who developed social-cognitive theory, emphasizing observational learning, self-efficacy, and reciprocal determinism.
Recognize that Bandura's famous Bobo doll experiment demonstrated how children imitate aggressive behavior observed in adults, supporting his theory.
Conclude that the correct answer is Albert Bandura, as he is credited with developing social-cognitive theory.
