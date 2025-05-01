Which type of verbal behavior is characterized by the response being controlled primarily by a specific antecedent stimulus rather than by its consequences?
A
Intraverbal
B
Tact
C
Echoic
D
Mand
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms related to verbal behavior: Mand, Tact, Echoic, and Intraverbal, which are types of verbal operants defined by B.F. Skinner.
Recall that a Mand is a verbal behavior controlled primarily by a motivating operation (like a need or desire) and is reinforced by a specific consequence.
Recognize that an Echoic is a verbal behavior controlled by a verbal stimulus where the response echoes or repeats the stimulus.
Know that an Intraverbal is a verbal behavior controlled by a verbal stimulus but does not have point-to-point correspondence with it; it is often part of conversational exchanges.
Identify that a Tact is a verbal behavior controlled primarily by a nonverbal antecedent stimulus (such as an object or event) and is reinforced socially, meaning the response is under the control of the antecedent stimulus rather than its consequences.
Watch next
Master Language with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah