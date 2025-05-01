Which theory of emotion suggests that individuals acquire their attitudes based on their personal goals?
A
Self-Perception Theory
B
Schachter-Singer Two-Factor Theory
C
James-Lange Theory
D
Cognitive-Motivational-Relational Theory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking about a theory of emotion that links the acquisition of attitudes to personal goals.
Review the key ideas behind each theory listed: Self-Perception Theory focuses on inferring attitudes from behavior; Schachter-Singer Two-Factor Theory emphasizes physiological arousal and cognitive labeling; James-Lange Theory centers on physiological responses causing emotions.
Recognize that Cognitive-Motivational-Relational Theory proposes that emotions arise from an individual's appraisal of a situation in relation to their personal goals and motivations.
Identify that this theory uniquely connects emotions and attitudes to personal goals, unlike the other theories which focus more on physiological or behavioral aspects.
Conclude that the theory which suggests individuals acquire their attitudes based on their personal goals is the Cognitive-Motivational-Relational Theory.
