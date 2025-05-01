Which of the following statements concerning the effects of happiness is NOT true?
A
Happiness is linked to greater life satisfaction and overall well-being.
B
Happiness is always associated with increased wealth and material possessions.
C
Happiness consistently leads to improved physical health and a stronger immune system.
D
Happiness can enhance social relationships and increase prosocial behavior.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of happiness in psychology, which is often linked to subjective well-being, life satisfaction, and positive emotions.
Step 2: Review each statement carefully to evaluate its accuracy based on psychological research about happiness and its effects.
Step 3: Recognize that happiness is generally associated with greater life satisfaction and overall well-being, which is supported by many studies.
Step 4: Note that happiness is also linked to improved physical health and stronger immune function, as positive emotions can influence biological processes.
Step 5: Understand that happiness tends to enhance social relationships and increase prosocial behaviors, such as helping others and forming stronger social bonds, but it is NOT always associated with increased wealth and material possessions.
