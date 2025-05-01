Which theory of emotion suggests that physiological arousal occurs first and then the individual interprets this arousal to experience emotion?
A
Schachter-Singer two-factor theory
B
Cognitive appraisal theory
C
James-Lange theory
D
Cannon-Bard theory
1
Understand the main theories of emotion and their sequence of events: how physiological arousal and emotional experience relate to each other.
Recall that the James-Lange theory proposes that an emotional stimulus first causes a physiological response (like increased heart rate), and then the brain interprets this physiological change as a specific emotion.
Contrast this with other theories: for example, the Cannon-Bard theory suggests that physiological arousal and emotional experience happen simultaneously, while the Schachter-Singer two-factor theory involves physiological arousal plus cognitive interpretation to label the emotion.
Identify that the question asks for the theory where physiological arousal occurs first, followed by interpretation leading to emotion, which matches the James-Lange theory.
Conclude that the James-Lange theory is the correct answer because it uniquely emphasizes the sequence: physiological arousal first, then emotional experience.
