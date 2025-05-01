Which of the following best characterizes sexuality in adolescence according to major theories of emotion?
A
Sexuality in adolescence is determined solely by genetic inheritance.
B
Sexuality in adolescence is unaffected by emotional development.
C
Sexuality in adolescence is influenced by both biological changes and social factors.
D
Adolescents typically experience no changes in sexual interest or behavior.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which asks about how major theories of emotion characterize sexuality during adolescence.
Step 2: Recall that adolescence is a developmental period marked by significant biological changes (such as puberty) and social influences (like peer relationships and cultural expectations).
Step 3: Recognize that major theories of emotion emphasize the interaction between biological factors (e.g., hormonal changes) and social factors (e.g., emotional experiences, social learning) in shaping behaviors and feelings.
Step 4: Evaluate each option by considering whether it accounts for both biological and social influences, which are key components in emotional development during adolescence.
Step 5: Conclude that the best characterization is the one acknowledging that sexuality in adolescence is influenced by both biological changes and social factors, aligning with the integrative perspective of major emotion theories.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah