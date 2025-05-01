Which of the following statements best summarizes the idea of Maslow's hierarchy of needs?
A
Human motivation is driven by a progression of needs, starting with basic physiological requirements and advancing toward self-actualization.
B
Behavior is shaped by unconscious desires and conflicts originating in early childhood.
C
Emotions are primarily the result of physiological arousal followed by cognitive interpretation.
D
Learning occurs through associations between stimuli and responses.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that Maslow's hierarchy of needs is a motivational theory in psychology that proposes human needs are arranged in a hierarchy, from the most basic to more complex needs.
Step 2: Recognize the levels in Maslow's hierarchy, which typically start with physiological needs (such as food and water), followed by safety needs, love and belongingness, esteem needs, and finally self-actualization at the top.
Step 3: Note that according to Maslow, individuals are motivated to fulfill lower-level needs before moving on to higher-level needs, meaning basic needs must be satisfied before higher psychological needs become motivating factors.
Step 4: Compare the given statements to this understanding: the correct summary should reflect this progression from basic physiological needs to self-actualization as the driving force behind human motivation.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement emphasizing motivation as a progression of needs starting with physiological requirements and advancing toward self-actualization best summarizes Maslow's hierarchy of needs.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah