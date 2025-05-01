When was psychology widely accepted as an academic discipline?
A
In the late 19th century, around the 1870s and 1880s
B
In the early 21st century, with the rise of neuroscience
C
In the mid-20th century, after World War II
D
In the early 17th century, during the Enlightenment
1
Understand that the question asks about the historical period when psychology became widely accepted as an academic discipline.
Recall that psychology emerged from philosophy and physiology, and its formal establishment as a scientific discipline is linked to the founding of the first experimental psychology laboratory.
Identify that Wilhelm Wundt established the first psychology laboratory in Leipzig, Germany, in 1879, marking the beginning of psychology as an independent academic field.
Recognize that this period corresponds to the late 19th century, specifically the 1870s and 1880s, which is when psychology gained recognition in academia.
Compare this with other options: the early 21st century relates more to neuroscience advances, mid-20th century relates to post-WWII developments, and the early 17th century is too early for psychology as a science.
