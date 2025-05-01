Which of the following best describes a key difference between psychology and sociology?
A
Psychology uses only qualitative methods, while sociology uses only quantitative methods.
B
Psychology focuses on individual behavior and mental processes, while sociology examines group behavior and social structures.
C
Psychology only studies abnormal behavior, whereas sociology studies normal behavior.
D
Psychology is concerned with economic systems, while sociology is concerned with biological systems.
Step 1: Understand the scope of psychology by recognizing that it primarily focuses on individual behavior and mental processes, such as thoughts, emotions, and cognitive functions.
Step 2: Understand the scope of sociology by recognizing that it primarily examines group behavior, social interactions, and the structures within societies, such as institutions and cultural norms.
Step 3: Compare the focus areas of both fields: psychology looks inward at individuals, while sociology looks outward at groups and social systems.
Step 4: Evaluate the given options by checking if they correctly represent these distinctions, noting that psychology is not limited to qualitative methods or abnormal behavior, and sociology is not focused on biological systems.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of the key difference is that psychology focuses on individual behavior and mental processes, whereas sociology examines group behavior and social structures.
